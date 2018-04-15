  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
JAMES COMEY

Bay Area political leaders eager to hear what James Comey has to say

Former FBI director James Comey breaks his silence Sunday night on ABC7 for the first time since being fired by President Trump. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former FBI director James Comey will break his silence Sunday night on ABC7 for the first time since being fired by President Trump.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos sits down with former FBI director James Comey for an exclusive interview that will air during a primetime 20/20 special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 10 p.m. PT.

Many say they will be watching.

"I'm interested to hear what the former FBI director will say," said House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

The former FBI Director sits down with ABC's George Stephanopolis, in his interview Comey alleges President Trump at times resembled a mob boss. He also explains why he announced that the FBI was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails on a government server, a week before the 2016 presidential election.

Hilary Hagenbach from San Francisco's Republican party will watch but believes Comey is no hero.

"In my opinion, he has no moral backbone, it's hard to hear what he is saying and take it as fact," said Hagenbach.

President Trump did not hold back his criticism of Comey on Twitter, calling him a leaker and even suggesting that he should be in prison.

"I think the tweets the president has been making our beneath the dignity of the office of President of the United States," said Congresswoman Pelosi.

