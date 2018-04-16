7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina

At least seven inmates were killed and 17 injured after violence broke out at a South Carolina prison overnight Sunday, according to officials. (WACH via CNN)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders.

Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.
