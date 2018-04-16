SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --USGS officials are reporting a magnitude-3.9 earthquake struck near Alum Rock in San Jose Monday morning.
The quake struck at 9:39 a.m. and the epicenter was about five miles northeast of Alum Rock.
Social media users in Fremont, San Jose and South Bay cities reported feeling a jolt when the earthquake happened.
Bay City News contributed to this story.