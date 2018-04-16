  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Burglary suspect in custody after San Rafael search

An armed burglary suspect was taken into custody in San Rafael Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
An armed burglary suspect was taken into custody in San Rafael Monday morning.

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted a picture of the suspect being taken into custody near the Dutra Rock Quarry.

The sheriff's office says firearms have been secured.

The sheriff's department thanked San Rafael police for assisting in the search.
