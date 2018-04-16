  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
POLITICS

Michael Cohen's attorney says he performed secret legal work for Fox News host Sean Hannity

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump's personal attorney has been forced to reveal that another of his clients is Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Lawyers for Michael Cohen argued in court on Monday that they could not identify Hannity because he asked that his name not be disclosed in connection with an FBI seizure of Cohen's files. But Judge Kimba Wood made one of the lawyers identify him in open court.

RELATED: Attorney says FBI seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer

The hearing in a New York City courtroom stems from a surprise raid this month on Cohen's home and office.

The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Daniels was in the courtroom on Monday for the arguments.

RELATED: Michael Cohen dismisses claims of email as proof of porn star payoff

Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office. They called the search "completely unprecedented."
