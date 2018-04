Warriors gearing up for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs at Oracle

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Spurs Monday night at Oracle in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.The Dubs got 51 points from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, and JaVale McGee's energetic play on both ends of the court helped lead them to a 21-point victory in Game 1 on Saturday.But this is a seven-game series and Steve Kerr knows you can't take anyone for granted.