NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa Press Democrat wins Pulitzer Prize for North Bay Fires coverage

EMBED </>More Videos

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa received a Pulizter Price for their coverage of the North Bay Fires. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa received a Pulizter Price for their coverage of the North Bay Fires.

A table was piled high with salad and pizza, and maybe a couple of bottles of prosecco. They're the aftermath from a spontaneous party that began Monday afternoon when journalists at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat learned they had won the Pulitzer Prize for their breaking news coverage of the Sonoma County Wildfires.

RELATED: In songwriting about the North Bay fires it's the simple things and everything

"It's the highest award in American journalism," said managing editor Ted Appel.



The Santa Rosa Press Democrat employs roughly 50 people, many born and raised in the region. They admit to feeling a bit conflicted about receiving such a high honor for reporting a tragedy. "We all showed up and did the best work we could for our community," said reporter Julie Johnson.

From the top down, everyone on staff points to photojournalist Kent Porter, who read the conditions and warned in advance of the fire's potential danger. "It was just momentous."

RELATED: The North Bay wildfires six months later

"You get to a place where you can see landmarks and the landmarks aren't there anymore, said Kent. "Trees are gone. Houses are gone. People are gone," Porter said.

Generally journalists measure time deadline to deadline There is no looking back except for fact checking. Monday, an overflow of pizza, and an exception.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyNorth Bay Firesfirefightersfirewildfirenapa countynewspaperawardsonoma countydeadly fireNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay families struggle with school choices in fire zones
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
More North Bay Fires
SOCIETY
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Novato couple starts a movement for kindness
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
Run For The Border: Boosters Install Temescal Mural In Bushrod
More Society
Top Stories
SF woman who hailed ride found beaten, sexually assaulted
Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors
Tesla hits pause button on Model 3
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Show More
Man who anchored boat at Aquatic Park without permit says he'll decide when it moves
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
More News