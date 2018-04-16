Online shopping may get more expensive
Debate over paying sales tax online is heading to the Supreme Court.
Major retailers like Amazon and Walmart collect sales tax on all sales where it is required - in 45 states. Many smaller retailers don't, unless they have a physical presence in that state, relying on a 26-year-old ruling. However, many sales those smaller retailers get come through sites like Amazon and Walmart.
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear the South Dakota vs. Wayfair case to decide whether to overturn that 1992 ruling. If overturned, companies of all sizes would have to collect sales tax on every purchase - regardless whether they have a physical presence in the state of the buyer.
Brick and mortar stores have argued the move would level the playing field with online shops.
Changes could impact your credit score
Changes to calculating credit scores could mean your score jumps.
Starting today, the three credit reporting bureaus - Experian, Equifax, and Transunion - will remove tax lien information from your credit report. That could cause some consumers' scores to go up.
Last July, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommended this and other changes to credit reporting to help consumers.
Bankruptcy data will still be included.
Target launching delivery this month
Target wants to shake up options for customers in San Francisco. Today, the company announced it is launching delivery service this month in five cities.
The pilot program launched last year in New York City. Customers shop in store, not online. Then, at checkout, they can opt to have the purchase delivered the same day, within a two-hour window of the customer's choosing.
Except for oversized purchases, like furniture, delivery will cost a flat $7 fee. Larger items will include a $25 handling fee.
In addition to San Francisco, delivery will be available in Boston, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Target says the option will help people without vehicles in these cities avoid lugging large purchases around.
Furniture and other home goods were the most popular delivery items in the pilot program.
