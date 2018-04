San Francisco's Freshest New Businesses

Elevated San Francisco

Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in San Francisco? From a new cannabis dispensary to a men's and women's clothing store, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.Stroll past 2442 Bayshore Blvd. in Visitacion Valley and you'll find Elevated San Francisco , a new cannabis dispensary that offers "cannabis flowers sourced from every micro climate in Northern California, along with a full selection of edibles, concentrates, cartridges, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures and more," according to the business.Yelpers are fans of Elevated San Francisco: it's got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.Drop into 4343 3rd St. in Bayview and you'll find Oliviana Nail Salon , a nail salon and waxing and massage spot.753 Alabama St. (between 19th St & 20th St.) in the Mission is now home to True Laurel , a cocktail bar and New American spot that's offering comfort food and a long list of drinks.Head over to 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th St.) in Dogpatch and you'll find Noon All Day , a cafe that serving creative snacks, as well as well-rounded meals. JNBY is a spot to score women's and men's apparel that opened recently at 865 Market St., Ste. 338 (near the Cable Car turnaround.) in Mid-Market. MARUGAME UDON is a Japanese spot, serving up a variety of noodle dishes, that opened recently at 3251 20th Ave., Space 184. (between Buckingham Way & Winston Dr.) in Stonestown.