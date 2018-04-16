BUSINESS

San Francisco's Freshest New Businesses

Photo: Marugame Udon/ Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in San Francisco? From a new cannabis dispensary to a men's and women's clothing store, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.

Elevated San Francisco



Dispensary corner view. | Photo: Elevated San Francisco / Yelp

Stroll past 2442 Bayshore Blvd. in Visitacion Valley and you'll find Elevated San Francisco, a new cannabis dispensary that offers "cannabis flowers sourced from every micro climate in Northern California, along with a full selection of edibles, concentrates, cartridges, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures and more," according to the business.

Yelpers are fans of Elevated San Francisco: it's got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.

Oliviana Nail Salon



Photo: Van Anh N. / Yelp

Drop into 4343 3rd St. in Bayview and you'll find Oliviana Nail Salon, a nail salon and waxing and massage spot.

True Laurel



Photo: Jeff A. / Yelp

753 Alabama St. (between 19th St & 20th St.) in the Mission is now home to True Laurel, a cocktail bar and New American spot that's offering comfort food and a long list of drinks.

Noon All Day



Proper Breakfast - excellent low carb breakfast without the toast! | Photo: Rita T. / Yelp

Head over to 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th St.) in Dogpatch and you'll find Noon All Day, a cafe that serving creative snacks, as well as well-rounded meals.

JNBY



Photo: Xiao L. / Yelp

JNBY is a spot to score women's and men's apparel that opened recently at 865 Market St., Ste. 338 (near the Cable Car turnaround.) in Mid-Market.

MARUGAME UDON



Nikutama Udon | Photo: marugame udon / Yelp

MARUGAME UDON is a Japanese spot, serving up a variety of noodle dishes, that opened recently at 3251 20th Ave., Space 184. (between Buckingham Way & Winston Dr.) in Stonestown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Tax Day freebies and deals
Consumer Catch-up: Credit score changes, Target delivery
VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around SF?
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
More Business
Top Stories
Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire in San Jose
Comey says Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'
SF woman who hailed ride found beaten, sexually assaulted
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
Tax Day freebies and deals
SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors
Tesla hits pause button on Model 3
Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs
Show More
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
Man who anchored boat at Aquatic Park without permit says he'll decide when it moves
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
More News