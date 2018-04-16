TESLA

Tesla hits pause button on Model 3

EMBED </>More Videos

Tesla is taking a break from making Model 3s. In a statement, the electric automaker said the down time was planned. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Tesla is taking a break from making Model 3s. In a statement, the electric automaker said the downtime was planned.

"Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1.

RELATED: NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation

These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is, in fact, common in production ramps like this."

For some, the explanation is debatable.

Tim Higgins, the San Francisco-based tech and auto reporter for The Wall Street Journal, said Tesla has had trouble ramping up production of the Model 3.

"I've talked to automotive manufacturing experts and they would say this is not typical of how traditional automakers would build cars. That said, Tesla has done everything in an atypical way," said Higgins.

EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team

BuzzFeed News, quoting Tesla employees, reported the four to five-day production pause came without warning.

The workers told BuzzFeed, they're expected to use vacation days or stay home without pay; a small number of workers may be offered paid work elsewhere in the factory.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveteslacarelectricelectric vehiclesbusinesselon muskcarsSan FranciscoFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TESLA
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
More Automotive
Top Stories
SF woman who hailed ride found beaten, sexually assaulted
Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs
Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly NorCal cliff crash
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
SF officials to vote on scooter legislation after injuries, pain for neighbors
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Man who anchored boat at Aquatic Park without permit says he'll decide when it moves
Show More
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
Autonomous car companies hitting the gas as Waymo files for driverless permit
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
More News