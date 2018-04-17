TWITTER

Can't Tweet? Twitter back online after mystery outage

Silenced on Twitter? It appears the San Francisco based social networking giant is back online after experiencing a mystery outage. (Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Silenced on Twitter? It appears the San Francisco based social networking giant is back online after experiencing a mystery outage.

Study: False information travels 6 times faster than the truth on Twitter

No word yet on what caused the technical difficulties, Tuesday morning. A statement from Twitter said was its working on a fix.

VIDEO: Twitter attempts to stop spread of misinformation following shooting at YouTube headquarters

Twitter was up momentarily around 7 a.m. before it went back down again. We have reach out to Twitter and will bring you new details as soon as we hear back.
