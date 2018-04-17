SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers set up military homecoming surprise for soldier's family

A special military homecoming surprise was held at Levi's Stadium for the family of a US Air Force soldier who returned home after a six month deployment.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A special military homecoming surprise was held at Levi's Stadium for the family of a US Air Force soldier who returned home after a six month deployment.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Rob Thomas' family thought they were just getting a tour of the stadium when they were brought into a 49ers weight room.

Thomas posted video on Twitter that shows him pretending to be a member of the team with a gym towel draped around his head.


But when he removed the towel, his family was brought to tears after realizing it was Thomas. "I missed you all so much, " said Thomas as he hugged his children.

Thomas said he wanted to thank his family for their sacrifice during his time away.
