Officials say they have identified a child who was killed along with her family after their SUV went off a cliff in Mendocino County on March 26, 2018.In a press release, officials said Tuesday the body of what appeared to be an African American female was recovered in the Pacific Ocean surf in the area of Juan Creek and Highway 1 in Westport, California.Officials say the Richmond DNA laboratory identified the body from DNA analysis as being Ciera Hart, a missing member of the Hart family.The Coroner's Division was also able to determine Ciera's legal age as being 12 years old at the time of the incident as opposed to 15 years old, which was previously reported.The autopsy results for Ciera have not been released at this time.Last week, officials said the woman who drove off the cliff carrying her wife and children was drunk.California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday, April 13, 2018 that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.