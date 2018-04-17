TAXES

IRS website goes down just in time for tax day

WASHINGTON --
Just in time for tax day: the IRS website to make payments is down.

RELATED: IRS computer glitch has last-minute filers perplexed

The IRS did not have an immediate explanation for the failure. But it said on its website that its online payment system became unavailable at 2:50 A.M. ET on Tuesday.

IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter testified during a House Oversight Hearing Tuesday that a number of systems are down at the moment and that they are working to resolve the issue.

RELATED: Tax season terms for beginners

Click here for more stories and videos on taxes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetechnologytaxeswebsitespersonal financemoneygovernmentWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
IRS computer glitch has last-minute filers perplexed
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
Tax Day freebies and deals
TAXES
IRS computer glitch has last-minute filers perplexed
Tax Day freebies and deals
Tax Day tips: How to file an extension and more
Consumer Catch-up: Credit score changes, Target delivery
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS computer glitch has last-minute filers perplexed
Tax Day tips: How to file an extension and more
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Why Tax Day isn't on April 15 this year
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: SFPD officer hit by driver who fled scene
Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
Child identified after family's SUV plunged off Mendocino County cliff
Tumbleweeds inundate homes in High Desert
49ers set up military homecoming surprise for soldier's family
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage
Tax Day freebies and deals
Show More
Report: Delta plane makes emergency landing after losing tire
Transcript: James Comey's interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos
SJ files lawsuit against Trump administration challenging census question
Starbucks to close stores for bias training after Philly arrests
Two arrested in Petaluma after teen dies of possible overdose
More News