San Francisco police officer hit by driver who fled scene in city's Tenderloin

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police say an officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene Tuesday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police asked people to avoid the area of Larkin and Eddy Streets Tuesday afternoon after an officer was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Police say the officer was crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street when a blue sedan turned from northbound Larkin to westbound Eddy Street, hitting the officer.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police stopped a blue Mercedes SUV in the city's Richmond District that was possibly involved in the incident.



The officer was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDpoliceSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Oakland A's celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Show More
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook facial recognition lawsuit, Air Canada lie-flat seats
Taxpayers given unexpected break after IRS website glitch
15 injured, at least 100 displaced after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose
More News