Hundreds of tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service

Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service

MEXICO --
Hundreds of travelers were stranded in Mexico after Sun Country Airlines canceled flights due to a storm in Minneapolis.

Sun Country, based in Eagan, Minnesota, said the flights from Los Cabos and Mazatlan said that the flight canceled Saturday was the last of the season.

The passengers were left to find another return flight home.

Sun County offered full refunds, but many may take up to a week to process.

According to reports, airlines are not required to get you another plane or a hotel room if flights are canceled.

