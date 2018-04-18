EMERGENCY LANDING

Southwest emergency landing: Passengers say pilot is a hero

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers are calling the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which made an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia, a hero.

PHILADELPHIA (KGO) --
Passengers are calling the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which staged an emergency landing Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport, a hero.

RELATED: NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'

While the airline decided not to identify the pilot, saying only that the employee has years experience on the job, passengers posting on social media identified the pilot as Tammie Jo Shults.


She was calm, cool and collected, they said, safely landing the plane with 144 passengers and five crew members on board despite the loss of one of its engines and a shattered window in the cabin.

VIDEO: Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
EMBED More News Videos

After a Southwest plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine failed, one person was left dead. She was identified by the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center as Jennifer Riordan.



Passenger Amanda Bourman posted, "The pilot, Tammy Jo, was amazing!"

Another wrote, "(She) came back to speak to each of us personally. This is a true American hero. A huge thank you for her knowledge, guidance, and bravery."

KGO's sister station WPVI-TV has learned that Shults is from New Mexico and graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene University. She was one of the Navy's first female fighter pilots.

"She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her," said Alfred Tumlinson, of Corpus Christi, Texas. "I'm going to send her a Christmas card, I'm going to tell you that, with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome."

While he did not single out the pilot, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly praised all the crew members, saying, "They did their jobs superbly today."

VIDEO: Passenger recounts terrifying moment inside plane after emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

Passenger Matt Tranchin recalls emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.



He called the incident a tragic loss while praising the crew for landing the aircraft without further loss of life.

One passenger, Jennifer Riordan, a Wells Fargo bank executive and mother of two from Albuquerque, New Mexico, died after being partially pulled out of the plane after a cabin window shattered.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into what caused the engine to fail.

"Obviously very grateful there were no other injuries other than one fatality. By all reports, I thought the crew acted magnificently," said Kelly.

VIDEO: Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
EMBED More News Videos

As you can imagine, passengers on Bay Area Southwest flights are nervous after one woman was killed in after a plane's engine blew out in mid-air.



Passenger Kathy Farnan said, "They were also taking care of everybody with running around with oxygen, making sure everybody had enough oxygen."

On Twitter, Kristopher Johnson said, "These are the heroes of SW 1380. We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided us back to Philly."

VIDEO: Passengers thankful for safe landing after SF to Hawaii flight's engine fails
EMBED More News Videos

A flight to paradise turned into a frightening ordeal for passengers aboard a United Airlines flight. One of the jet's two engines failed over the Pacific Ocean. Passengers are happy to be back on the ground.



The airline said it would make sure the flight crew is feeling fit for duty before they head back in the air.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about emergency landings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia international airportemergency landingair travelplane accidentplane evacuatedtravelsouthwest airlinesPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
Mother of 2 identified as victim in Southwest flight emergency
Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage
EMERGENCY LANDING
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found
Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville
Bay Area Southwest passengers scared after deadly emergency
More emergency landing
Top Stories
SFPD identify suspect after officer injured in hit-and-run
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
Ceremonies commemorate 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Show More
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause
FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found
Fresno professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' in controversial tweet
More News