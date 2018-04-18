SF police identify suspect after officer injured in hit-and-run

Police have identified and released the mug shot of the woman accused in a hit and run that injured a San Francisco Police Officer. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police have identified and released the mugshot of the woman accused in a hit-and-run that injured a San Francisco Police Officer.

Marisa Androvich was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of felony hit and run and driving without a license.

The hit and run happened at Eddy and Larkin on Tuesday. The officer was walking across the street around 3 p.m. when he was hit.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect left the scene. ABC7 News was there when she was arrested in the Richmond District a short time later.

The officer, an 18 year veteran assigned to Southern Station, was discharged from the hospital last night.
