SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Police have identified and released the mugshot of the woman accused in a hit-and-run that injured a San Francisco Police Officer.
Marisa Androvich was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of felony hit and run and driving without a license.
The hit and run happened at Eddy and Larkin on Tuesday. The officer was walking across the street around 3 p.m. when he was hit.
Police say the 18-year-old suspect left the scene. ABC7 News was there when she was arrested in the Richmond District a short time later.
The officer, an 18 year veteran assigned to Southern Station, was discharged from the hospital last night.