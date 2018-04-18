TRAFFIC

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash near the Oakland Airport

OAKLAND, Calif. --
One person was killed in a collision this morning involving four vehicles near the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland, Alameda County sheriff's officials said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Doolittle Drive near Langley Street.

Doolittle Drive is closed between Harbor Parkway and Rental Car Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area, according to the sheriff's office.

The case is being investigated by Oakland police. No other details were immediately available.
