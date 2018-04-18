SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new tool makes it much easier to find out if you live or work in a California earthquake fault zone.
Anyone with a computer, tablet or smartphone can use this tool, which is called EQ Zapp.
You can find it through the California Geological Survey website.
The way it works is you enter an address and if it appears to be green that means that particular parcel is in a liquefaction zone. There are colored parcels like blue, which means landslide zone and orange means it's in a landslide and liquefaction zone. "So liquefaction is when you have shaking and it causes sediments to become like liquid. And buildings can then literally sink into that fluid," according to someone ABC7 News spoke with.
For instance, a huge portion of UC Berkeley is in pink, including Cal Memorial Stadium. That's the most dangerous trifecta: earthquake fault, liquefaction and landslide zones.
So, what does all this mean? The tool's intention is not to cause panic, but to encourage preparedness.
Let's say you're planning to buy a home or renovate your home or a developer is putting up a new building, then it's important to know what the hazards are, so you can take the proper precautions.
Click here to use the EQ Zapp tool.
Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.