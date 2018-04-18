REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals available in Hayes Valley

670 Hayes St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Hayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

---

225 Fell St.




Listed at $2,250 / month, this studio apartment, located at 225 Fell St., is 16.5 percent less than the $2,695 / month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and bay windows. The building offers an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

670 Hayes St., #a




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 670 Hayes St., which, at 500-square- feet, is going for $3,095 / month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are negotiable.

(See the full listing here.)

152 Lily St., #1




Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms at 152 Lily St., that's listed at $3,150 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

145 Fell St., #103




Listed at $3,195 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 145 Fell St.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and exposed brick. The building features an elevator, on-site management, secured entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Here's the listing.)
