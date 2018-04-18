SAN JOSE SHARKS

Get Your Brooms Out: Sharks sweep Ducks, advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl (48), celebrates after a goal by teammate Logan Couture against the Anaheim Ducks in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Sharks looked faster than the Anaheim Ducks throughout the entire series and put a stamp on their passports to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday night with a win of game 4.

RELATED: Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL playoffs

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said Tuesday that the Sharks have had to work for everything they have accomplished this season. After an inconsistent start, the club reached 100 points for the first time since 2014.

However, through three playoff games, they have barely broken a sweat.

Wednesday night the Sharks took on the Ducks in front of a capacity crowd at SAP Center and did not disappoint fans.

After an early goal in the first period, the Sharks kept the lead all the way to period three, where the Ducks scored to tie the game.

But it wasn't long before the Sharks were chomping at the bit, scoring another goal almost immediately after the tie to carry them to a win.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
ESPN has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Jose Sharksnhlnhl playoffshockeyhockey fanSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Hertl, Jones help Sharks finish sweep of Ducks with 2-1 win
Sharks aim for sweep of Ducks
Sharks use 2nd period barrage to beat Ducks 8-1 for 3-0 lead
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
More San Jose Sharks
SPORTS
Belt homers as Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-3
Giants hope to get offense going against D-backs
Hertl, Jones help Sharks finish sweep of Ducks with 2-1 win
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach
More Sports
Top Stories
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president
Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
Supporters protest at SFO after Filipino peace activist denied entry to U.S.
UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach
North Bay wine growers concerned about late frost for grapes
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
Show More
Hidden crack in engine blade discovered in Southwest 737 jet
USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
A Mock Airline Disaster: Perfect timing in Santa Rosa
FAA to order inspections on engine fan blades
More News