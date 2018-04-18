SPORTS

UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach

Daniel Cormier appears in a UFC match. (KGO-TV)

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
Gilroy High School is adding some star power to its coaching staff.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and Gilroy resident, Daniel Cormier has been hired as the new head coach of the school's wrestling team.

Cormier is not only the current champion, he's held the title for the last three years.

He's also a two time U.S. Olympian.

His resume goes on and on.

We talked with Cormier via Facetime Wednesday. He was in Los Angeles calling a fight on television-one of his many jobs. He also operates a gym in San Jose.


He said he decided to retire from fighting when he turns 40, and that's happening next year.

When he heard the coaching job was available, he was immediately interested.

Gilroy High School was very interested in his interest.

"It's hard to match that, a very high profile athlete," said Gilroy High School principal Marco Sanchez, PhD.

Sanchez would know... he's also an Olympic wrestler.

Cormier said he's excited to join such a winning franchise.

His plan on day one is to talk about "culture."

"I want to talk about the culture of just excellence across the board. School work, to taking care of your facilities, to making sure that this community knows that the wrestling team is the standard by which every other sport will be judged," said Cormier.

Cormier's hiring is all but a done deal. The district will sign off on it at Thursday's board meeting.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on high school sports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportshigh schoolschoolschool athleticsUFCstudentsGilroy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Belt homers as Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-3
Giants hope to get offense going against D-backs
Hertl, Jones help Sharks finish sweep of Ducks with 2-1 win
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
More Sports
Top Stories
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Miguel Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president
Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
Sharks sweep Ducks, advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Supporters protest at SFO after Filipino peace activist denied entry to U.S.
North Bay wine growers concerned about late frost for grapes
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
Show More
Hidden crack in engine blade discovered in Southwest 737 jet
USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
A Mock Airline Disaster: Perfect timing in Santa Rosa
FAA to order inspections on engine fan blades
More News