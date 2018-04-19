Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

FILE -- Missing girl Diana Flores-Leiva of Mountain View, California. (FILE -- Missing girl Diana Flores-Leiva of Mountain View, California.)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said Diana Flores-Leiva was last seen before 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of the El Camino Real and Bay Street. According to police, she was wearing a green sweatshirt with the word "PINK" on it, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Mountain View police at (650) 903-6395 or 911.

