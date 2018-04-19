Police say missing 12-year-old girl from Union City found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Union City has been found safe and will be reunited with her parents Thursday. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Union City has been found safe and will be reunited with her parents Thursday.

Police said they received a call from someone saying they saw Camila Rodriguez walking with somebody near her school. So, police responded by going to the girl's school and found her there safe and unharmed.

The 12-year-old girl was interviewed by police to find out where she was.

Police said she vanished Wednesday morning and added that she left for school with another girl, but never showed up on campus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing childreninvestigationUnion City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
California death row inmate to be freed; no retrial planned
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
Warriors to play against Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Passengers relieved government to require inspections after fatal Southwest flight
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
Southwest opposed recommendation to inspect fan blades
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
Show More
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
First Saudi cinema opens with popcorn and 'Black Panther'
Mountain View police looking for missing 11-year-old girl
Popovich to miss Game 3 against Warriors after death of his wife
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
More News