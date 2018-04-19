Bay Area Weekend Events: Shoreline Cleanup, Archaeology Dig, Beer Fest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.
Earth Day 2018 Shoreline Cleanup!
Celebrate one day early and help clean the San Francisco Bay on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aquarium of the Bay is hosting two events: at Aquatic Park and Heron's Head Park.
"The really great thing about keeping San Francisco Bay clean is the fact a lot of people don't realize that once upon a time we were going to lose it," remarks Mayra Rivas, Assistant Education Manager at the Aquarium of the Bay. "Long, long time ago, right before the 50's, there was a plan to go ahead and change the San Francisco Bay into more waterways and channels. At one point citizens, just like me and you, decided 'no, this isn't going to work!' and they decided to fight for it," she explains.
Rivas says, "These waters are super important, not only to us but to the animals that are here. That's why we need to learn to share it and take care of it."
Find more information on the Aquarium's website or simply show up at the two cleanup locations.
Back to the Earth Day
Also Saturday, volunteers are needed at the "El Presidio" dig site. Help remove sand so archaeologists can continue work through the summertime to uncover the Spanish-colonial site buried below the surface. The free event is from 9 a.m. until noon. Click here for more information and to register.
Juicy Brews Westfest in Oakland
After you help save the planet, reward yourself with a nice cold beer! The Juicy Brews Westfest is being held in Oakland this Sunday.
The fest features 22 beers from around the country. There are two tastings (11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) at Classic Cars West at 411 26th St, Oakland, CA 94612. Tickets start at $21.
