HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Shoreline Cleanup, Archaeology Dig, Beer Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.

Earth Day 2018 Shoreline Cleanup!

Celebrate one day early and help clean the San Francisco Bay on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Aquarium of the Bay is hosting two events: at Aquatic Park and Heron's Head Park.

"The really great thing about keeping San Francisco Bay clean is the fact a lot of people don't realize that once upon a time we were going to lose it," remarks Mayra Rivas, Assistant Education Manager at the Aquarium of the Bay. "Long, long time ago, right before the 50's, there was a plan to go ahead and change the San Francisco Bay into more waterways and channels. At one point citizens, just like me and you, decided 'no, this isn't going to work!' and they decided to fight for it," she explains.

Rivas says, "These waters are super important, not only to us but to the animals that are here. That's why we need to learn to share it and take care of it."

Find more information on the Aquarium's website or simply show up at the two cleanup locations.

Click here for more information.

Back to the Earth Day

Also Saturday, volunteers are needed at the "El Presidio" dig site. Help remove sand so archaeologists can continue work through the summertime to uncover the Spanish-colonial site buried below the surface. The free event is from 9 a.m. until noon. Click here for more information and to register.

Juicy Brews Westfest in Oakland

After you help save the planet, reward yourself with a nice cold beer! The Juicy Brews Westfest is being held in Oakland this Sunday.

The fest features 22 beers from around the country. There are two tastings (11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) at Classic Cars West at 411 26th St, Oakland, CA 94612. Tickets start at $21.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinebay area eventswhere you livebeerearth dayvolunteerismenvironmentSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
SoCal Getaway: 3 Inexpensive Flights Next Weekend
Escape to NOLA: Your low fare flight forecast from Houston to New Orleans
5 Cheap Oakland Apartments That Should Be On Your Radar
Ashbury Market Hosting Earth Day Veggie Burger Pop-Up
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Local Artist Crowdfunding Disaster Prep Guides For All SF Residents
More Community & Events
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
At Shell Eco-Marathon, victory is measured in miles per gallon
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland unveils new outpatient center
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
Show More
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
Consumer Catch-up: iPhone brightness patent, car seat trade-in
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
More News