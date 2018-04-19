7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: iPhone brightness patent, Verizon parental controls, car seat trade-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple is working on a way to make the iPhone brightness more intuitive, plus now is your chance to trade in an old car seat. Here's what you need to know.

By
Apple receives iPhone brightness patent

Apple is working on a new way to make your iPhone more intuitive. The company just received approval for a patent to adjust the brightness of its smartphones and other devices.

The patent addresses "luminescence shock," or the brightness that occurs when the phone lights up in a dark room or environment.

This new technology would allow the phone to use sensors to detect the amount of light surrounding the phone, as well as include an option for the user to manually adjust the brightness.

Apple wants to avoid the sometimes uncomfortable, painful, or even dangerous sensitivity to the eyes when users glance at a suddenly-bright screen in the dark.

Verizon revamping parental controls

Verizon is revamping its parental control program for users. Starting today, the former FamilyBase program will be rolled into a new program called Verizon Smart Family.

The options will allow parents to know when children are using their phone, limit what children see on the phone, and manage screen time.

Another big addition to the program is a premium option including location tracking. This will use the child's phone location to keep parents updated, and can also send an alert if the child leaves a predefined area.

Target brings back its car seat trade-in event

For a two-week period surrounding Earth Day, Target will allow parents to trade in old car seats and receive a discount on an upgraded size.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade in locations can be found here.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumeriphoneappleverizonparentingtargetcar seats
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Consumer Reports: Putting wireless headphones to the test
Facebook tracks you, even while logged off
Ask Finney: Toys 'R' Us warranties, car accidents
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for meeting to change 'our lives'
Consumer Catch-up: Robocall blocking act, Do Not Disturb is working
More Business
Top Stories
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
At Shell Eco-Marathon, victory is measured in miles per gallon
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland unveils new outpatient center
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
Show More
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Mountain lion sighting has SJ neighbors vigilant
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
City officials confiscate dockless scooters throughout San Francisco
Save the Redwoods League president discusses SF Earth Day event
More News