Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

I canโ€™t imagine what Coach Popovich is going through, but I am lifting up prayers you and your family. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ pic.twitter.com/PMezvqWlcL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 19, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.The team flew to San Antonio Wednesday for Game 3 and shortly after landing, they learned that the wife of San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passed away. The couple was married for more than four decades.There are many ties between the Warriors and Spurs as Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr played for and was mentored by Popovich. "Pop might be one of the most admired man in the NBA for many reasons and there's an outpouring of support and grief from everybody around the league," said Kerr. "But it hits home especially for those of us who were apart of this Spurs family and have been so impacted by Pop and Erin over the years, so it's a tough day."The Spurs will be without Popovich for Thursday night's Game 3 at home against Golden State.San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker says the Spurs will do their best to get a win for Popovich.San Antonio lost the first two games of the first-round playoff series on the road.