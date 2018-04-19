CANNABIS WATCH

Preps are underway for a Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oaksterdam University, a cannabis college in Oakland, is organizing "Canna-Crawl". It kicks off tomorrow. (KGO-TV)

Lisa Amin
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oaksterdam University, a cannabis college in Oakland, is organizing "Canna-Crawl". It kicks off tomorrow.

Aseem Sappal is the dean of the University.

RELATED: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal

He says, "We've decriminalized it in that sense and that gives the people and the community a way to have the opportunity to have events such as this."

Just this January, California legalized recreational adult use of marijuana, without a medical card.

But back in 2012, D-E-A agents raided Oaksterdam and temporarily shut it down.

Canna-Crawl is a way to celebrate progress.
RELATED: MAP: Where is weed legal?

Now, all kinds of businesses around Telegraph Avenue are getting involved.

Sarah Ceti is an art curator and has set up a collection near the University.
She says, "everybody is impacted by it and I think it's awesome the businesses and restaurants are getting involved because it shows their support."

Meantime, specific bracelets given to Canna-Crawl attendees offer discounts at participating businesses.

RELATED: 4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds

At Harborside Dispensary, on 4/20 they'll offer deep discounts.

Thomas Scott plans to attend Canna-Crawl. "It's gonna be a fun time along with everybody getting a little high so it's not like everyone getting drunk and crazy."

Smokie Arce is an artist and will be displaying her paintings at two locations tomorrow. She says, "It's not a dangerous thing, we're not out here in the streets going wild or anything like that."

Still, many law enforcement agencies plan to add patrols Friday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycannabis watchmarijuanamedical marijuanahealtheventsbay area eventsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
4/20: How April 20 became a pot day
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
4/20: How April 20 became a pot day
More Society
Top Stories
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Stephen Curry to begin practicing, will be re-evaluated next week
WATCH LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to Barbara Bush
Mind-blower: Journey into the Lagoon Nebula with Hubble
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
Third lane of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge opens Friday
Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20
More News