'Holy Basil Phở' Debuts In Rockridge

If you're craving a fragrant, steaming bowl of soup, a recent opening is need-to-know; the new arrival to Rockridge, called Holy Basil Pho, is located at 5362 College Ave. (between Hudson St. and Manila Ave.).
The former owners of Chinese eatery Restaurant Chu decided a makeover was in order and rebooted the space as a vibrant new Vietnamese spot, according to Berkeleyside.
Menu items include an assortment of pho and rice bowls with seven different protein options. A variety of delicious appetizers are also available, such as beef carpaccio, basil lime chili wings and different spring roll combinations. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 Yelp reviews so far, Holy Basil Pho is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sunil S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 3rd, said "the restaurant itself is really nice--very high ceilings and a lovely decor. The food itself was tasty and the portion sizes are very generous. We'll be back!"
Yelper Spencer L. said he'd "recommend coming here on any night of the week for some simple, satisfying Vietnamese food. The beef pho was excellent. The service was great, too, as the owner came by to check in on us. He made the experience feel more personal, but not intrusive as some restaurants have been like."
Holy Basil Pho is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am-2:30pm and from 4-9pm.
