EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3362987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless.' Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on April 18, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3363427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Federal airline regulators say they will order inspections on engine fan blades like the one involved in fatal failure on a Southwest Airlines plane.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3363439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The National Transportation Safety Board late Wednesday said one of the 40 blades inside the engine of the Southwest 737 jetliner snapped off the hub. Investigators say that was caused by metal fatigue. They discovered a tell tale crack, which then caus

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the inspection of more jet engines like the one that was involved in this week's fatal Southwest accident.An engine on a Southwest jet exploded over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and debris hit the plane.Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old bank executive from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was sucked partway out of the jet when a window shattered. She died later from her injuries.The Boeing 737, bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.Investigators said the blade that broke off mid-flight and triggered the fatal accident was showing signs of metal fatigue - microscopic cracks from repeated use.The National Transportation Safety Board also blamed metal fatigue for the engine failure on a Southwest plane in Florida in 2016 that was able to land safely.That incident led manufacturer CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France's Safran SA, to recommend in June 2017 that airlines conduct ultrasonic inspections of fan blades on many Boeing 737s.A spokeswoman for CFM International now says the company plans to issue a service bulletin on Friday that would expand the number of engines to be checked beyond those in previous notifications.