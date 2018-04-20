CANNABIS WATCH

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco (1 of 7)

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco

SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies after at least 12 people were transported to the hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least twelve people have been transported to the hospital during 4/20 festivities in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies.

Officials said UCSF is treating two patients who overdosed from an unknown substance. They are both stable and under observation by the hospital.

VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
EMBED More News Videos

If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.



At this time, officials have not said what condition the other patients are in.

Friends of a man that collapsed told ABC7 News that he was near the stage when it happened, but was awake when paramedics got to him.

Officials said at least 20,000 people were at Golden Gate Park Friday enjoying 4/20. Last year, about 10,000 people attended the event.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanapot clubsmokingfestivalcannabis watchbusinessholidaySan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
Thousands gather for 4/20 at SF's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco's 4/20 celebration runs smoothly with no arrests
PHOTOS: 15,000 people gather for 4/20 celebration in SF
CANNABIS WATCH
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco on 4/20
Labs warn of dangerous, contaminated pot at dispensaries
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
More Society
Top Stories
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
Vallejo teacher arrested for trying to solicit sex from cop posing as underage girl
New microscope to help track climate change, pollution impact on plankton
Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco on 4/20
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
San Francisco neighbors wanted mural, but taggers had other plans
Consumer Reports: What to consider when buying a gas grill
Show More
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Bay Area students make voices heard during walkouts
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
Commuter relief: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More News