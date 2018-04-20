<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3372940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco (1 of 7)

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco

SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies after at least 12 people were transported to the hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (KGO-TV)