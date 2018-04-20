North Korea says it will suspend nuclear, missile testing

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

SEOUL, South Korea --
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect Saturday.

The country says it's making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

The North's decisions were made in a meeting of the ruling party's full Central Committee which had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.
