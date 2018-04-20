CANNABIS WATCH

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20 (1 of 8)

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20

The 4/20 annual ritual in San Francisco has new meaning now that recreational weed is legal in the state. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The day 4/20 is an annual tradition that draws thousands of people to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill to celebrate all things cannabis.

This year is no different since it's the first time sales of recreational weed are legal.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
EMBED More News Videos

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



Rolling a joint and lighting it up is the norm on 4/20. "Everyone sparks it up," said Eric Polk of Sacramento. He's been coming to Hippie Hill the past few years.

The ritual that has new meaning now that the sale recreational weed is legal in the state.

In the crowd of nearly 20,000 people, you'll find those who've been coming for years as well as first timers. "We're just here for the good vibes, nice weather, day in the city," said Kristen from Walnut Creek.

VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
EMBED More News Videos

If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.



Since 4/20 fell on a Friday this year, event organizers expect to surpass last year's attendance of at least 15,000 people. "We doubled up security. We beefed up our cleaning crew," said organizer Alex Aquino.

The event hasn't gone off completely without a hitch. At least half a dozen people were taken by ambulance as they required medical attention.

RELATED: At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park (1 of 7)

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies after at least 12 people were transported to the hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.



SKY 7 was over the scene as paramedics assisted two people in the middle of a large crowd. Most of them were responsive as they were being carried out.

Despite these issues, people say the event is more organized. "Everything is more organized, there's actually gating around the area of the festival, that's a little different," said Polk.

Once the smoke clears the air, the massive cleanup will get underway and the party will be over.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanasmokingfestivalcannabis watchbusinessholidaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
Thousands gather for 4/20 at SF's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco's 4/20 celebration runs smoothly with no arrests
PHOTOS: 15,000 people gather for 4/20 celebration in SF
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
CANNABIS WATCH
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
Labs warn of dangerous, contaminated pot at dispensaries
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
More Society
Top Stories
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
Vallejo teacher arrested for trying to solicit sex from cop posing as underage girl
New microscope to help track climate change, pollution impact on plankton
What Really Matters: A grim anniversary
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
San Francisco neighbors wanted mural, but taggers had other plans
Consumer Reports: What to consider when buying a gas grill
Show More
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Bay Area students make voices heard during walkouts
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
Commuter relief: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More News