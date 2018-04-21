1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash

One pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a vehicle struck them Friday night in Vallejo.An officer with the Vallejo Police Department was on routine patrol Friday night when the officer located a man in the roadway on Sonoma Boulevard, south of Lewis Brown Road.Police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious.Emergency crews responded, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.Police said the vehicle also struck a second pedestrian, a 30-year-old Vallejo man.The second victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, and he was transported to the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old Vallejo resident, was located near the scene.Police said it appears the pedestrians were crossing Sonoma Boulevard outside of the crosswalk and intersection when a 2008 Ford Focus struck them.Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Police said it does not appear the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Speed did not appear to play a factor in the collision.Police are working to identify the victim killed in the collision.