A nine-year-old boy whose letter to the Oakland A's went viral will be throwing out the first pitch at Saturday night's game. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A nine-year-old boy whose letter to the Oakland A's went viral will be throwing out the first pitch at Saturday night's game.

Loren Smith's home, along with his prized collection of A's memorabilia and baseball cards were destroyed in the North Bay wildfires.

Teams across the league sent care packages, hundreds of fans did too, the A's are giving the family season tickets and invited Loren onto the field.

Big league dreams were fulfilled at age 9 for one North Bay fire survivor.



"Have you ever thrown out the first pitch at a baseball game?" asked Kaval, "Do you want to do it next year?" "Yeah!" said Loren. "Game on. Get your arm ready," said Kaval.

The A's play the Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

