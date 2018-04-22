BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Visit Santa Clara

Visit the city of Santa Clara and enjoy entertainment, innovation and beautiful weather! (KGO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Representing the City of Santa Clara and the Silicon Valley, the Santa Clara Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is a prime destination marketing, sales, and service organization in California. The CVB brings visitors to Santa Clara to experience the beauty and wonder of this vibrant city. With a destination website, call center, and numerous social media channels, the organization serves as a major resource for guests, ensuring that visitors can access exactly what they need to create an unforgettable trip experience.

Santa Clara is replete with activities, attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more! Experience excitement and family fun at California's Great America, which boasts the most water and kids rides in all of Northern California. Attend a plethora of events, games, and concerts at the world-renowned Levi's Stadium, Home of the San Francisco 49ers. Explore and learn at Santa Clara's numerous museums including, the interactive Intel Museum which introduces visitors to the world of computer chips. In addition, enjoy top-level hotel stays and delicious restaurants, while making memories that will last a lifetime.

The Santa Clara Convention Center (SCCC) is the perfect place to host your next event in the Silicon Valley. Featuring fully equipped, high-tech facilities, multiple accommodations, and a friendly staff, the SCCC ensures the success of all occasions.
