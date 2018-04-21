Comcast tech accused of stealing from customers' homes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
Detectives arrested a man on suspicion of stealing jewelry from three different customers' homes when allegedly working as a Comcast technician, sheriff's officials said Friday.

Christian Ivan Arias-Monroy, 31, of Redwood City, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and petty theft and booked into the San Mateo County Jail Thursday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Arias-Monroy worked as a Comcast of California technician, sheriff's officials said, and he allegedly stole jewelry from customers' homes in Daly City and Half Moon Bay in September 2016 and August 2017.
