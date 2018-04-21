PETS & ANIMALS

CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge

Geese are seen being escorted off the Bay Bridge in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol blocked a lane of traffic on the Bay Bridge for several miles to escort geese that wandered onto the highway Saturday.

The CHP tweeted video of the geese and brood that were wandering on the right shoulder of the westbound Bay Bridge heading to Treasure Island.


The geese were safely escorted off the bridge.
