ABC7 News' Dion Lim emcees Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Dion Lim is seen at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in San Francisco on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Courtesy: Glass Art Photos)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a morning of laughter, dancing and celebration at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk at Golden Gate Park on Saturday.

ABC7 News' Dion Lim had the honor of emceeing the walk with BJ White, a man who got involved with Best Buddies 26 years ago during his days at Palo Alto High School. The non-profit is the largest of it's kind in the world with more than 2,000 chapters and 109,000 participants, raising awareness and spreading the message of inclusion, leadership and job placement for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Because of Best Buddies, BJ works in the shipping and receiving department of AVID.

More than 1,000 people of all ages from all over California and the west coast took part in Saturday's celebrations. In California alone, Best Buddies impacts nearly 60,000 individuals with and without disabilities.

Because of the support from the community Best Buddies Northern California raised more than their goal of $130,000. To learn more about the walk and the organization, click here.
