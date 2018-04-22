GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs

Warriors' Kevin Durant is guarded by Spurs' Danny Green during Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 16, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs today for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs today. You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 12 p.m.!

The San Antonio Spurs will play without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale against the Golden State Warriors as he grieves the death of his wife.

Spurs assistant Ettore Messina coached San Antonio in Game 3 and will again Sunday afternoon.

Erin Popovich passed away Wednesday from a long-term illness. Gregg and Erin were married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was full of emotion as he remembered Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich's wife as a friend and someone who's been "courageously fighting a battle with some health issues over the last few years."



"You know how important Pop is, not only for us players, but the whole organization and the whole NBA," Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said after practice Saturday. "We probably are in a better situation emotionally and hopefully it fuels us. But it's hard to tell how a team is going to react."

Golden State won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
