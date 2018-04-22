Warriors vs. Spurs in Game 4 of NBA Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are playing against the San Antonio Spurs today for Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs today. You can watch the game on ABC7 starting at 12 p.m.!
The San Antonio Spurs will play without their head coach Gregg Popovich in what may be the series finale against the Golden State Warriors as he grieves the death of his wife.
Spurs assistant Ettore Messina coached San Antonio in Game 3 and will again Sunday afternoon.
Erin Popovich passed away Wednesday from a long-term illness. Gregg and Erin were married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.
VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
"You know how important Pop is, not only for us players, but the whole organization and the whole NBA," Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said after practice Saturday. "We probably are in a better situation emotionally and hopefully it fuels us. But it's hard to tell how a team is going to react."
Golden State won 110-97 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
