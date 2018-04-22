SOCIETY

Stinky corpse flower blooming in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosie the corpse flower is expected to bloom soon. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TUCSON, Ariz. --
A rare and truly terrible smell is about to fill the air at the Botanical Gardens in Tucson.



The plant known as the corpse flower is expected to bloom some time Friday.

The event, which only happens about once every 10 years, results in a putrid smell often compared to rotting flesh.

RELATED: Fans line up to smell rare corpse flower at San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers

The flower is known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum and more casually by gardens staff as "Rosie."

Despite the smell - or perhaps because of it - Rosie is quite popular, with hundreds visiting the flower even before it blooms. The bloom is expected to last about 24 to 36 hours.

In Southern California, the Huntington Library and botanical gardens has a corpse flower, where it last bloomed in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygardeningu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fans line up to smell rare corpse flower at Conservatory of Flowers
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton goes into labor
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
ABC7 News' Dion Lim emcees Best Buddies Friendship Walk
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Filipino peace advocate claims he was tortured at SFO
Spurs beat Warriors 103-90 to avoid sweep in Game 4
San Francisco Inner Sunset fire victim identified
Man wanted in Waffle House shooting had delusions about Taylor Swift
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Man who helped create Earth Day speaks out in Lafayette
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Brandon Belt sets MLB record, sees 21 pitches in AB before lining out
Show More
Secret Service: Waffle House shooting suspect wanted to meet with Trump
Colorado man shares survival story after shark attack
James Comey speaking in San Francisco
Houston man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
More News