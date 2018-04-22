EARTH DAY

Former California congressman who helped create Earth Day speaks out in Lafayette

EMBED </>More Videos

People around the world are celebrating earth day this weekend, which was started in part by former California Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey almost 50 years ago. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
People around the world are celebrating earth day this weekend, which was started in part by former California Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey almost 50 years ago.

The former Republican congressman helped organize the first Earth Day in 1970.

As a member of the House, he put forth the Endangered Species Act, which passed in 1973.

MORE: Celebrate Earth Day by eating chips made with cricket flour

Now at age 90, he continues to be champion for the environment and draws parallels between the political climate in 1970 to today.

"Congress convened in 1971 for four years, clean air, clean water, coastal zone, endangered species. The great environmental laws were all passed in the next four years, bipartisan cooperation, because those kids, like the kids down in that Florida school turned out and they turned out to turn the vote out to an apathetic public. It ushered in 24 years of bipartisan cooperation in the house and senate," McCloskey said.

To say the McCloskey is unhappy with the Trump administration would be an understatement. McCloskey switched party affiliations in 2007 and is now a democrat.

He hopes voters show up to the polls next fall and vote for the environment.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on Earth Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceearth dayenvironmentdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpeventsbay arealocal earth dayLafayette
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity
Celebrate Earth Day by eating chips made with cricket flour
EARTH DAY
Watch the new trailer for Disneynature's 'Penguins'
Meet Daisy, Apple's recycling machine where iPhones find new life
Earth Day: What can you do to make a difference?
8 deals, steals and freebies for Earth Day 2018
More earth day
SCIENCE
Mind-blower: Journey into the Lagoon Nebula with Hubble
Alameda man who trained Apollo astronauts turns 93
Scientists spot group of nearly 1,400 sharks
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
More Science
Top Stories
Filipino peace advocate claims he was tortured at SFO
Spurs beat Warriors 103-90 to avoid sweep in Game 4
San Francisco Inner Sunset fire victim identified
Man wanted in Waffle House shooting had delusions about Taylor Swift
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Brandon Belt sets MLB record, sees 21 pitches in AB before lining out
Secret Service: Waffle House shooting suspect wanted to meet with Trump
Show More
Colorado man shares survival story after shark attack
James Comey speaking in San Francisco
Houston man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Santa Rosa fire survivor throws first pitch at A's game
More News