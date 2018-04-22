The San Francisco Fire Department was still searching for a cause Sunday to a fatal fire in the city's Inner Sunset District which claimed the life of a long-term resident and displaced several families."I'm deeply saddened, our family is hurting now, said relative Raymond Garcia.Garcia is remembering his beloved aunt; he identified her as Jessica Castro."The whole neighborhood loved her, she was very outgoing and always talking to people," Garcia added."We all knew her, she was a spry little old lady in her 70's, full of energy," said neighbor, Therese Porter.Castro was the only tenant who didn't escape Saturday night's three alarm fire at the apartment building on 8th Avenue.Neighbor Sam Meyer tried to help."She was standing by a doorway on a balcony yelling for water, I told her to get out and I went to call 911, that was the last time I saw her," said Meyer.The SFFD says the fast-moving fire quickly engulfed the building with smoke and flames. Fighting the fire proved challenging because the rear of the building drops off into a ravine."We had to go into exposure buildings to attack the fire, there was no way to get into the building it was below grade," said SFFD Battalion chief Cherish Murdock.The building has been red tagged.Two homes surrounding the three-unit apartment building were severely damaged by smoke and water. About a dozen people have been displaced; Red Cross volunteers are helping them.