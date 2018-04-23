VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose. Trains will now run up to 20 hours a day until 3am at speeds up to 80 mph. VTA hoping to hand over testing to BART by summer and then open by end of 2018. pic.twitter.com/QsQ4GkmRUx — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) April 23, 2018

Testing begins Monday along an entire 10-mile segment of VTA's BART Berryessa Extension into North San Jose.VTA officials warn the testing could be occurring around the clock, up to 20 hours total a day and continue for several months. They said neighbors may experience sporadic noise and vibrations.VTA officials said they have to comply with noise and vibration regulations from the state and federal governments. And to do that, they have designed systems to reduce those things, like building new sound walls, making BART tracks quieter and softening the noise from equipment.for more details on the project.