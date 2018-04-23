Mother accused of setting car on fire with three kids inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman arrested after setting car on fire with children inside. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Police said a mother is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a family member after she allegedly set a car on fire while inside with her three children in southwest Houston.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the mother trying to set the car on fire at a car wash in the 4300 block of W. Orem around 10 p.m. Sunday. The woman's three daughters -- ages 9, 11, and 13 -- were inside the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the woman revved up the engine until it caught fire. She then decided to leave with the kids.

Police say she abandoned the two older girls on W. Orem and dragged her 9-year-old child toward the bayou. A deputy constable caught up with her. He struggled with her, but she was eventually arrested.

Witnesses say they heard the woman make a certain remark after the fire started.

"When they approached the car, they heard the female say something to the effect of 'we're going to see Jesus,'" said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

The owner of the car wash says he was one of the many people to call 911.

The children were unharmed and police haven't said who they are with right now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parents chargedchildrenu.s. & worldcar firemother chargedviolenceinvestigationarsonmurderTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire controlled in Concord, 2 minor injuries reported
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
Show More
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
More News