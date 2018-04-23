THEFT

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KGO) --
A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.

VIDEO: Police say Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.

Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But, there was just one problem with the order because minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonsentencingcourtcourt casefoodcrimetheftjudgeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
Comcast tech accused of stealing from customers' homes
SoCal police warn of 'slider' thefts at gas stations
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More theft
Top Stories
3-alarm fire controlled in Concord, 2 minor injuries reported
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
Show More
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
More News