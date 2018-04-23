Uber changing rider history view
Uber is making changes to what its drivers can see about rider history. Along with its next driver app rollout, specific location history will no longer be available to drivers. Instead, drivers will see a general location area for past pick-ups and drop-offs.
Currently, drivers can see exact addresses that users have entered in the past. An Uber spokesperson told 7 On Your Side, "We're continuously exploring new ways to protect the privacy of our customer's location information. In the coming weeks, we will begin testing a new design in the Uber driver app that will provide enough information for them to identify past trips for customer support issues while protecting the rider's exact address."
For drivers, Uber says the new driver app will include features like tracking earnings in real time, and giving updates about rider demand and trip opportunities nearby.
Alaska Airlines ranks high for its rewards program
The results are in, and Alaska Airlines again ranks at the top for best U.S. airline rewards program. FlyerTalk, an online travel community, released the 2018 rankings today.
British Airways and Qatar Airways each came in at number one for their international categories.
This is the second year in a row at number one for Alaska Airlines. It knocked out a five-year winning streak from 2012 - 2016 by American Airlines.
FlyerTalk members voted on the top spots. Starwood hotels' Preferred Guest program topped the list for U.S. hotel rewards, and Hertz's Gold Plus program won the rental car category.
Harley-Davidson offers sweet summer internship
Harley-Davidson is looking for some adventurous interns for Summer 2018.
The company is offering eight internships for college students or recent grads, where they'll be tasked with riding a Harley around the country and sharing adventures online.
The biggest perk - interns can keep the motorcycle at the end of the 12-week gig.
Harley says it will also teach the interns how to ride and compensate them for work and travels. The company wants people who can create content on the fly, be creative, and take great photos and fun videos.
Check out the job description here.
