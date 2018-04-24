A group of Louisiana basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.Sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johannah Stroud of Denham Springs spotted the teenagers playing a game of basketball. What they did next is something that made Stroud stop in her tracks.The boys stopped their game and dropped to their knees as a sign of support and respect to the family who had lost a loved one."It was really impressive. It meant a lot," Stroud said.The sisters did not want the moment to pass without allowing others to witness, so they snapped a quick photo and shared it on social media."She wanted other people to see it. So, she posted it, and it just took off, " Stroud said.The picture has since gone viral online, and by Monday had been shared more than 700 times."People are hungry to see good things and encouraging things," Stroud said.As for the young men, they have reached out to the family to express their condolences for their loss.