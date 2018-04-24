PBWC

VIDEO: Highlights from the 2018 Professional BusinessWomen of California conference in SF

An exciting, empowering day unfolded at San Francisco's Moscone Center as women from all over the world attended and took the stage to share their struggles, advice, and hope for women everywhere.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Watch the video in the player above for our favorite moments from the conference and keep scrolling for even more from the 2018 Professional BusinessWomen of California conference.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about PBWC.

KEEP SCROLLING: Check out what ABC7 was up to at the PBWC on social media

Keynotes and Panels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:

Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:

ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:

Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace:
ABC7 at PBWC on Twitter and Instagram
Click here for more information about PBWC.
