Actress Ashley Judd talking about the #MeToo movement at the #PBWC. pic.twitter.com/ItSfNVEe8V — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018

Loved meeting Benita Mays from Bank of the West. Such a treat to talk to viewers face to face instead of through a camera! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/XNbXJ2JWOw — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018

Love meeting ABC7 News viewers! This is Janet Portley and she says she watches us every morning! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/ZJ71syiZ3j — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018

We are here at the ABC7 news booth. Come say hi! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/HTVs6ySc3C — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018

An exciting, empowering day unfolded at San Francisco's Moscone Center as women from all over the world attended and took the stage to share their struggles, advice, and hope for women everywhere.Watch the video in the player above for our favorite moments from the conference and keep scrolling for even more from the 2018 Professional BusinessWomen of California conference.Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace: